EXCLUSIVE: 2oth Century Fox has set Jack Kesy to play a major villain in Deadpool 2. While insiders said it isn’t entirely clear which baddie he will play, sources have pinpointed a character called Black Tom. In the comics, he is a nemesis in the X-Men universe, a Dublin-born mutant who can manipulate, bond with, and project energy through plant life. He is also capable of issuing concussive blasts with a wooden object, usually a shillelagh.

The David Leitch-directed Deadpool 2 is set for release June 1, 2018, with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the Merc with the Mouth, and hopes are high after the original grossed $783 million to become the highest-ever-grossing R-rated film worldwide. Josh Brolin has already been set to play the principal villain, Cable. Morena Baccarin is back as Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapacic as the metallic Colossus, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, perhaps the coolest sounding superhero in the Marvel universe.

FX

Kesy might be best known for playing Gabriel Bollivar in the TV series The Strain, a goth rock star who was one of the early plane passengers infected with the virus that turned them into vampires. He was plenty creepy. He will next be seen in Baywatch, opening for Memorial Day weekend, and the Nicolai Fuglsig-directed ensemble of Horse Soldiers, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena.

