The world knows them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but the three stars of Cartoon Network’s upcoming toon series are teenage girls trying to balance superpowers and secret identities with, like, managing a social life.

Warner Bros. Animation has kicked off production on DC Super Hero Girls, which follows not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara. Alongside their superhero friends, they have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister schoolage supervillains of the DC Universe. The action-comedy series from producer Lauren Faust (My Little Pony, The Powerpuff Girls) is set to premiere next year on Cartoon Network. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!, Justice League Action) serves as executive producer.

From the network: Gal pals Bumblebee, Zatanna and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz are always there to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on and a fist to punch with, and their bros in the Justice League amp up the fun whether they’re at a concert or taking down a crime ring. But what happens when Diana and her favorite study buddy and fencing partner, Tatsu, can’t agree on how to dole out justice as Wonder Woman and Katana? Or when Barbara finds out her Gotham-Con bestie is teen-fiend Harley Quinn? Along with all their friends, foes and frenemies, this squad of super teens navigates the unique growing pains that come when you’re a teenager trying to fight the battles of the world and the battles of growing up at the same time.

The new series builds on the DC Super Hero Girls direct-to-video movies as well as digital webisodes launched in 2015 on YouTube.