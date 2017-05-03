David Spade, Undateable alum Bridgit Mendler, and Nat Faxon are set to duke it out in the Netflix/Happy Madison Productions comedy Who Do You Think Would Win? along with Joey Bragg, Matt Shively, Jackie Sandler. Tyler Spindel is directing the film, which will shoot in Boston.

The pic is about when a playful debate between two buddies about whose father would win in a fight that is taken seriously by one of the dads and buffoonery ensues. Allen Covert is producing with Barry Bernardi and Kevin Grady exec producing.

Spade, a frequent collaborator with Netflix/Happy Madison on films like Sandy Wexler and The Do-Over, is repped by WME. Mendler, repped by Gersh, was recently cast as the lead in Fox comedy pilot Thin Ice. Faxon (Ben And Kate, Married) is with CAA. Bragg (Liv And Maddie) is with Innovative Artists and Mainstay Entertainment. The Real O’Neals‘ Shively is repped by Gersh.

Spindel has worked with Happy Madison, as a second unit director, on films such as Grown Ups, That’s My Boy, and co-wrote and directed the upcoming comedy Deported. He’s repped by New Wave Entertainment.