EXCLUSIVE: David Shane has joined marketing and communications firm Finn Partners as Senior Partner, Deputy Managing Director for West Coast operations. Shane, who comes to Finn after serving stints at Relativity Media, Comcast, ICM Partners and Hewlett-Packard, joins the firm with more than 20 years of experience in entertainment, media, technology and corporate communications.

Shane will be based in Los Angeles and report to Howard Solomon, managing partner, Finn Partners West. Just prior to joining Finn, Shane led his own consulting firm serving a broad range of clientele from media and entertainment to global retail and e-commerce.

Shane served as chief communications officer for Relativity Media and stayed through the good times and the bad as it headed into a very complicated bankruptcy, often fielding daily calls from journalists nationwide on the health of that company, thereby implementing crisis pr skills and brand management. While at Relativity, he also developed global communication strategies and oversaw communications for each of the company’s divisions, including film, TV, digital, sports and branded entertainment.

It is that array of experience that landed him at Finn. “David has worked in both Silicon Valley and Los Angeles and brings tremendous expertise in the hottest west coast sectors, including strong client-side experience at the intersection of technology and entertainment,” said Solomon, managing partner, Finn Partners West. He added that the company will be counting on him to help grow its West Coast presence.

At Hewlett-Packard, where Shane served as VP, corporate external communications, he was key in leading strategic communications efforts for more than $20 billion in mergers and acquisition activity and also handled crisis communications around the world.

He began his career in television news at CBS in Philadelphia, and later, was appointed VP of communications for Comcast. That is the job that him to the West Coast, specifically, Los Angeles.

Shane is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Finn was founded in 2011 and has tripled in size in just five years and now boasts 540 employees. It is headquartered in New York but has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Portland, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, London, Paris, Munich, Singapore and Jerusalem.