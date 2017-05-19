EXCLUSIVE: Suicide Squad helmer David Ayer is in early negotiations to direct Universal’s Scarface, the new take on the gangster movie that the studio already has slated for an August 2018 bow. Antoine Fuqua had been in the mix to direct, but had to drop out for scheduling reasons.

Diego Luna is attached to star in the pic, a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 film versions, the latter directed by Brian De Palma, written by Oliver Stone and starring Al Pacino. The new film will be set in Los Angeles, with a script by the Coen brothers.

Dylan Clark is producing via his Dylan Clark Productions along with now-Netflix film boss Scott Stuber and original 1983 producer Martin Bregman. Ayer is in post now on Netflix’s Bright, the $90M Will Smith-Joel Edgerton pic scripted by Max Landis.

Ayer’s Warners/DC tentpole Suicide Squad grossed $745.6 million worldwide last year, and his credits include Fury and End Of Watch. He’s repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer.

The 1983 version of Scarface earned $65.9 million worldwide.