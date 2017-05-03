Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to Dave Made A Maze, the Slamdance Film Festival audience award winner starring Nick Thune. Bill Watterson’s offbeat comedy co-written with Steven Sears centers on an artist who builds a fort in his living room out of pure frustration, only to wind up trapped by the fantastical pitfalls, booby traps, and creatures of his own creation. An August 18 theatrical and VOD release is in the works.

Berlin Film Festival

Music Box Films has acquired U.S. rights to Martin Provost’s The Midwife which stars Catherine Deneuve and Catherine Frot and bowed at the Berlin Film Festival. A summer release is planned for the dramatic comedy, which revolves around the encounter between Claire (Frot), a wonderfully gifted midwife who’s overly conscientious, and Beatrice (Deneuve), the free-spirited, extravagant, and frivolous mistress of her deceased father.