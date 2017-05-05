Dave Chappelle has joined the cast of Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born, the remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (as Stefani Germanotta) that Cooper is directing. Shooting kicked off at Coachella last month and production is now fully underway. Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott are also in the cast, and the pic has a September 28, 2018 release date.

Chappelle last fall signed a deal with Netflix for three comedy specials, the latest step in his return to the spotlight after exiting his Comedy Central sketch series Chappelle’s Show in 2006. In A Star Is Born he will play will an old friend of Cooper’s Jackson Maine, the country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). When her career eclipses Jackson’s own, he finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.

Chappelle’s most recent film credit was Spike Lee’s 2015 pic Chi-raq.