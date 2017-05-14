Many in Hollywood sent flowers today or picked up the tab for brunch. But director Darren Aronofsky offered a different sort of Mother’s Day present, revealing a new poster for his upcoming fall movie Mother.

The image tweeted by Aronofsky (see below) shows a photo-realistic illustration of the film’s star, Jennifer Lawrence, holding in her hands a blood-slathered heart that has been ripped out of her chest. Lawrence wears a beatific look, even a slight smile, and the background is a Ferdinand Bauer-like botanical motif with blossoms and greenery.

Mother, a psychological thriller, also stars Javier Bardem, Kristen Wiig, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. Scott Franklin and Ari Handel of Protozoa will produce the film, which centers on a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

For Aronofsky, it will be his first outing as a director since Noah in 2014, which grossed $362 million worldwide. Paramount also distributed that Bible epic, which starred Russell Crowe, and both the studio and Aronofsky took some heat for its new interpretation of the Old Testament. More recently, Aronofsky was a producer on last year’s Oscar-nominated Jackie, which featured Natalie Portman, star of his 2010 film Black Swan.

Here is the poster tweet: