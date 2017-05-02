Ahead of the trailer drop tomorrow for Sony/MRC’s The Dark Tower, the stars of the latest Stephen King feature adaptation, Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba unveiled a glimpse at the highly anticipated movie. While it’s fresh footage for most of the general public, those who attended CinemaCon have already indulged in it.

King fans have been waiting for this movie for quite some time, which is based on the eight-book series of the same name published between 1982 and 2004. Elba plays The Gunslinger, a man who is seeking a Dark Tower, the nexus of all universes, which upon reaching it, would preserve his dying world. Along the way, he faces off with the Man in Black played by McConaughey. “I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart,” says Elba’s Gunslinger, who is part of a knightly order of warriors. Dark Tower, though set in a mythical fantasy west, pays homages to and links together other King novels; for example in the trailer, there’s a photo of the exterior of Oregon’s Timberline Lodge where Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining was shot. The Dark Tower, directed by Nikolaj Arcel, will open on Aug. 4.

Dark Tower is not based on one book per se in the series, but pulls themes and story threads from all eight.

Enjoy the exchange between Elba and McConaughey as their characters below — as well as the footage:

