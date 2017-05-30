FremantleMedia North America has tapped former Chernin Entertainment President of Television Dante Di Loreto as President of Scripted Entertainment, a newly created role. He’ll begin his new job on June 1.

Reporting into FMNA CEO Jennifer Mullin, Di Loreto will oversee FMNA’s scripted slate and develop new series for its pipeline. He will play an active role within FremantleMedia’s global scripted network, adding to its international catalogue of major dramas such as The Young Pope (HBO), Hard Sun (BBC), Picnic at Hanging Rock (Foxtel) and My Brilliant Friend (HBO-RAI), based on the best-selling Elena Ferrante novel.

Di Loreto, who most recently served as President of Television at Chernin Entertainment, has produced for television, film and Broadway, with a slew of international hit dramas to his credit, including Glee and American Horror Story. His work has produced 120 Emmy noms and 31 wins. For HBO, Di Loreto executive produced the films Temple Grandin, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Made for Television Movie, as well as The Normal Heart, Emmy-winner for Outstanding Television Movie. He also produced My Louisiana Sky for Showtime, which went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Special.

“Dante is a hugely-respected executive and producer with an impeccable track record as an ambitious storyteller and a champion of creative excellence,” said FremantleMedia Group CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz. “We are thrilled that he is joining the FremantleMedia family and look forward to supporting him as he builds on our rapidly-growing reputation in first-class scripted content.”

Jennifer Mullin, CEO, FremantleMedia North America, said “Dante’s reputation speaks for itself. He has a keen eye for developing and producing some of the most stunning scripted entertainment of our time. His taste and grounded sensibility reflect what we stand for at FMNA, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team.”

“I’ve been lucky to work with some of the most inventive storytellers in television, and in today’s rapidly shifting environment,added DiLoreto. “It’s never been more important to have a studio partner dedicated to supporting the best creative talent. I’m enthusiastic to join the FremantleMedia team – a company that is designed to support leading voices both here and around the world.”

Di Loreto also is a board member of Direct Relief International and the Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles’s pre-eminent non-profit theatre company.