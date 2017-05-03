Danny DeVito and Jeff Goldblum have teamed to star in a half-hour comedy series in development at Amazon Studios. It hails from Imagine Television.

Created and written by Tim Long (The Simpsons), the untitled comedy centers on an iconic music duo from the past, Matt Downey (Jeff Goldblum) & Arlo Finkleman (Danny DeVito), who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another. As the talented but strong-willed pair attempt to reconcile, they turn to the people who somehow manage to love these two incandescent idiots—their wives, ex-wives, children, managers, friends and lovers—all of whom turn out to be as brilliant, infuriating, and frustratingly lovable as Matt and Arlo themselves.

Amazon Studios

Danny DeVito and his son, Jake DeVito, executive produce alongside Imagine TV’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo. Imagine TV’s Jon Radler brought in the project and will oversee for the company.

DeVito stars on FX/FXX’s signature comedy It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. The cast members of the long-running series are allowed to do a second series. Kaitlin Olson also toplines the Fox comedy series The Mick, while Glenn Howeron stars in the buzzy NBC high-school comedy pilot produced by Seth Meyers. DeVito is currently starring on Broadway in Arthur Miller’s The Price and landed a Tony nomination yesterday.

Goldblum will next be seen in Thor: Ragnarok and will be filming the Untitled Jurassic World Sequel this summer.

Imagine Television is behind hit Fox drama series Empire, which is executive produced by Grazer and Calfo, as well as Arrested Development, which has another season in the works at Netflix, and Fox’s 24: Legacy and Shots Fired.

Long and DeVito are repped by CAA. Goldblum is repped by ICM Partners and Industry Entertainment.

Amazon’s original comedy series portfolio includes Transparent, Mozart In theJungle, One Mississippi and Catastrophe.