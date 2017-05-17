How’s this for a talent lineup? TBS has handed a straight-to-series order for Miracle Workers, an anthology comedy starring Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe and comedy movie veteran Owen Wilson and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The series is created by Simon Rich, whose Man Seeking Woman was canceled by FX last month after three seasons.

Scheduled to launch in 2018 with seven episodes, the first season of Miracle Workers will be a heaven-set workplace comedy based on Rich’s book What in God’s Name. Radcliffe will play Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, and Wilson will play Craig’s boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig must achieve his most impossible miracle to date.

“Having Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson join the TBS family is proof of the continued evolution of this comedy brand as the home of the most creative minds in the business,” said Brett Weitz, EVP Original Programming at TBS. “Owen Wilson has long been a comic genius, and Daniel’s performance in last year’s Swiss Army Man really proved that there’s a sophisticated comedian under the surface of those brilliant dramatic chops. Simon and Lorne are total pros in walking the tightrope between reality and ridiculousness, and they do it with a lot of heart and wit.”

Joining Michaels as EPs are Rich, Wilson, Radcliffe and Andrew Singer of Michaels’ Broadway Video, which will produce the series in association with Turner’s Studio T.