Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in Occupant Entertainment’s action comedy Guns Akimbo, written and directed by Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm). Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino are producing for Occupant while Hyperion Entertainment’s Michael Mailis and Altitude Films’ Will Clarke and Andy Mayson are exec producing.

Altitude and Occupant will introduce the project to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Story follows Miles who spends his days in a dead-end job, pining for his beautiful ex-girlfriend Nova. His mundane existence is turned upside-down when he finds himself enrolled on a dark net website that forces complete strangers to fight in a city-wide game of death so that their gladiatorial battles can be live-streamed worldwide to a fanatical audience.

Contestants are chosen by a clandestine gang known as Schism, who handicap the weaker contestant to further stack the odds against them. Initially, Miles’ lifetime of running from his problems pays off as he manages to elude his first opponent but when Nova is kidnapped, he must finally stop running and overcome his fears to fight for the girl he loves.

New Zealand-native Howden’s debut feature Deathgasm premiered at SXSW in 2015 and quickly became a cult classic soon playing at more than 70 film festivals worldwide and picking up numerous awards. He worked as a vfx artist and a variety of projects with Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital including The Avengers, Prometheus, The Hobbit trilogy, The Great Gatsby, Wolverine and War of the Planet of the Apes.

Occupant’s Neurauter and Marino include Corin Hardy’s The Hallow, Better Living Through Chemistry and All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. Altitude’s recent credits include The Girl With All the Gifts, 47 Meters Down and Ghost Stories.