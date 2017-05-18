English actress Daisy Head has come aboard the Claire McCarthy-directed romantic drama Ophelia, a re-imaging to Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. The pic stars Daisy Ridley as the title character who falls in a forbidden love with Prince Hamlet and must decide between her true love or her own life in order to protect a very dangerous secret. Head will play Christina, a mean girl in court with Ophelia. Semi Chellas wrote the screenplay, based on Lisa Klein’s novel. Naomi Watts, Tom Felton, Clive Owen, George McKay, and Devon Terrell co-star in the film, which is currently in shooting in Europe. Covert Media is financing and producing with Daniel Bobker, Ehren Kruger, and Sarah Curtis. Repped by Gordon and French and Luber Roklin Entertainment, Head starred in Freeform’s short-lived series Guilt and was cast in Lifetime’s Shakespeare pilot A Midsummer’s Nightmare.

TV personality Matt Johnson is attached to co-star and exec produce The Point, a dark comedy from writer-director Jasper Warry. The indie follows Griff, a healthy, happily married writer and father, who is convinced he doesn’t want to live anymore. He hires an undercover life coach to help him fake his natural death. Johnson, a champion for mental health awareness, will produced via his Hello Deer production label. Johnson has hosted on shows like ITV’s Good Morning Britain and This Morning and appeared in the BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey.