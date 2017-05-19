The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has recorded its most-watched week ever (Live+Same Day), with a delivery of 1.045 million total viewers P2+ for the May 15 week. That surpasses Noah’s premiere week as host of the Comedy Central cornerstone in September 2015 (1.019 million).

The late-night comedy show also recorded its most-watched and highest-rated quarter since Noah took the reins from Jon Stewart, and was up +36% year-over-year in total viewers and up +18% with the adults 18-49 rating.

The Daily Show is on track to its eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth among total viewers and fifth consecutive month of year-over-year growth among adults 18-49.

 