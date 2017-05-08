EXCLUSIVE: Dafne Keen, who upstaged her Logan co-star Hugh Jackman in his acceptance speech at Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards after silently playing his daughter in the hit Wolverine finale, has found her next starring role. She’s set to play the title role in Ana, a drama she’ll star in with Luis Guzman that will shoot next month in Puerto Rico. The two form an odd friendship after Ana meets Rafa in a chance encounter and they embark on a road trip to try and save him from bankruptcy, or worse. Pic is written by Cris Cole and will be directed by Charles McDougal (House of Cards and The Good Wife pilot). Producing is Luillo Ruiz’ The Pimienta Film Company. It’s the second project for Ruiz, Cole and McDougall after Mad Dogs for Sony and Amazon Studios. Ruiz and partner Walter Josten of Blue Rider Pictures are financing and Josten will be exec producer along with Guzman and creative partner Michael Bregman, who’ve worked together on Carlito’s Way and eight other movies. Ruiz, whose credits include The Men Who Stare at Goats and is separately percolating Speed Kills with John Travolta as Don Aronow and the John DeLorean FBI sting drama Driven, said that “In Ana, these two extraordinary actors will take us on a profound and enthralling journey. Guzman and Keen will make a mesmerizing combo.”

AMP International, the sales company launched earlier this year by James Norrie and Alliance Media Partners, is handling worldwide sales. Guzman is agented by Gersh. Keen is repped by UK-based Independent Talent and Spain-based Let’s Work Together. Even though she’s expected to join the next iteration of the X-Men franchise that Simon Kinberg is expected to direct, Keen has no Hollywood rep. Can’t imagine that won’t change soon.