The CW has posted a nearly four-minute, stand-alone epilogue wrapping up Frequency and an extended series finale for No Tomorrow, both of which resolve key plot points and character arcs so as not to leave fans of the canceled shows hanging.

In the Frequency epilogue, police detective Raimy Sullivan (Peyton List) talks one last time with father Frank Sullivan (Riley Smith).

Take a look:

The extended No Tomorrow finale, whose final two minutes include text with explanations of what happens to certain characters, is available on the CW site.