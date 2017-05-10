Women In Film has announced honorees for this year’s Crystal + Lucy Awards, its annual fundraising dinner that supports the Los Angeles organization’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity in the industry.

At the June 13 gala at the Beverly Hilton, actor-director-producer Elizabeth Banks will receive The Crystal Award for Excellence in Film, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis will get The Lucy Award for Excellence in Television, actress Zoey Deutch will receive The Women In Film Face of the Future Award; and director Mira Nair will receive the The Dorothy Arzner Directors Award.

Also getting honors: newsman Dan Rather will receive The Norma Zarky Humanitarian Award and The Women In Film Beacon Award wil go to Sony Pictures Classics co-heads Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

The gala will be hosted by Jessica Williams.

“Throughout the last five years, Women In Film has focused its efforts on research, raising awareness, and sustainable solutions for gender parity in media,” WIF president Cathy Schulman said. “The theme of this year’s Crystal + Lucy Awards gala is ‘Evolve,’ reflecting the advocacy work we’ve done, the pressing demand for systemic change, and the promise of an inclusive future.”