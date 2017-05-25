The 56th Critics’ Week sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival has handed out its awards with the Nespresso Grand Prize going to Emmanuel Gras’ documentary Makala, and the France 4 Visionary Award to Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa’s Gabriel And The Mountain.

These are the top two prizes in the section whose jury was led by director Kleber Mendonça Filho.

Makala is set in Congo where a young peasant dreams of a better future for his loved ones. His only wealth lies in the strength of his arms, the bushland around him and his strong will. Set out on dangerous and exhausting roads in order to trade the fruit of his work, he discovers the value of his effort and the price to pay for his dreams. Les Films de Losange is repping.

Gabriel And The Mountain, handled by Films Boutique, sees a young man decide to travel the world for a year before entering a prestigious American university. After 10 months on the road with his backpack full of dreams in various countries, he arrives in Kenya determined to discover the African continent. Until he reaches the top of Mount Mulanje, Malawi, his final destination.

Here’s the full list of prizes:

Nespresso Grand Prize

Makala, dir: Emmanuel Gras

France 4 Visionary Award

Gabriel And The Mountain, dir: Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa

Leica Cine Discovery Prize for short films

Los Desheredados, dir: Laura Ferrés

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

Version Originale Condor, French distributor of Gabriel And The Mountain

SACD Award

Léa Mysius, writer of Ava

Canal+ Award for short films

Najpienkniejsze Fajerwerki Ever, dir: Aleksandra Terpińska