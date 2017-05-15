CBS has made another expected cancellation, opting not to renew underperforming sophomore drama Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

The mothership series was renewed for a 13th season last month and has now outlived two spinoffs, Suspect Behavior and Beyond Borders.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which marked the return to CBS of CSI: NY star Gary Sinise, got off to a slow start as a midseason entry last season but was given another shot at finding its footing. It didn’t show improvement, averaging a 1.1 adults 18-49 rating and 6.5 million viewers in Live+7 this season.