Hulu has handed a pilot order to Crash and Burn, a thriller from Aaron Zelman and Sony Pictures TV.

Based on the bestselling book, the tense coming-of-age drama follows three troubled suburban boys through an averted school shooting in the mid-1990s, Crash and Burn explores the complex world of teen boys and the men they’ll ultimately become.

No cast is set for the project, which has been in development for more than a year at the streaming service. It is exec produced by creator-writer Zelman, Michael Dinner, Alan Gasmer & Peter Jaysen and Katie Dimento.

Our sister publication Variety first reported the pilot news.

Related2017 Hulu Pilots