EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has added veteran manager/producer Craig Baumgarten to its management group. Baumgarten comes over from LINK Entertainment where he has been a partner for the past three years and brings with him all of his clients including Dolph Lundgren who is in the new James Wan film Aquaman, the seven-time Grammy winner and TV star Toni Braxton, director Rob Cohen who is in post on his new film Category 5; Roland Joffe who recently wrapped The Forgiven (starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana) as well as the TV series Sun Records; iconic writer Joe Eszterhas (who scripted The Lady of Guadalupe for Mark Burnett and Roma Downey at MGM), and multi-hyphenate Michael Jai White.

Baumgarten has been a film and television producer, manager, and industry executive for more than 25 years and has a great eye for strong, commercially viable material and great talent relationships. As a senior studio executive he supervised the production of some of the most successful films of the past 25 years, including Jagged Edge, Sophie’s Choice, Ghostbusters and Die Hard.

“I’m really excited to join Zero Gravity. I think of the world of the Christine Holder, Mark Holder and Eric Williams,” Baumgarten told Deadline. “I had a great three years at LINK, and I’m looking forward being part of Zero Gravity.”

Upon leaving the studio system, Baumgarten became a successful independent producer. Among the many films he produced or co-produced are Hook, directed by Steven Spielberg, Shattered Glass written and directed by Billy Ray, The Order written and directed by Brian Helgeland and staring Heath Ledger, William Friedkin’s Jade, Disney’s Blank Check, It Could Happen to You (starring Bridget Fonda and Nicholas Cage), Love Stinks, Universal Soldier directed by Roland Emmerich and Never Back Down starring Djimon Hounsou.

Prior to forming his own production company, he served as VP of Paramount Pictures, Executive VP of Columbia Pictures, President at Lorimar Motion Pictures, and Executive VP at Twentieth Century Fox.