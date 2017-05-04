Content Media has boarded worldwide sales rights, excluding Australia and Canada, to elevated sci-fi 2067, written and directed by Seth Larney, and will shop the project to buyers in Cannes this month.

Larney, who has spent most of his career on the digital management and effects side of pics working on titles such as The Matrix Reloaded and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, will direct from his own original screenplay. Lisa Shaunessy (Killing Ground) and Leonie Mansfield of Arcadia will produce with Buffalo Gal Pictures’ Phyllis Laing, Kojo Entertainment’s Kate Croser with Michael Rymer exec producing.

2067 is described as an elevated sci-fi mystery thriller set against the backdrop of a world destroyed by climate change. After years of doing too little to reverse the damage to the environment, humans are paying a terrible price – forests, plants and wildlife are gone, and soon humans will be too. With no cure in sight, the only place humanity can look for help is to the future.

The film is currently in pre-production and is set to shoot in Australia this year.