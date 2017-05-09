Condé Nast Entertainment has hired Joanna Massey as head of CNÉ communications, a newly-created position. Massey will be responsible for developing and executing the division’s external and internal communications strategies, including overseeing media relations and executive communications. The position reunites Massey and Dawn Ostroff, president of CNÉ, former colleagues at UPN and The CW.

“I worked with Joanna for many years at both UPN and The CW and she is an excellent strategist and innovative thinker whose experience in film, television and corporate communications are a perfect fit to help grow CNÉ’s presence in the community,” said Ostroff, to whom Massey will report.

Just prior to joining CNÉ, Massey was senior vice president, corporate communications at Lionsgate.

A long-time resident of Los Angeles, Massey will be based at CNÉ’s New York headquarters.