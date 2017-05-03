Josh Line is Comedy Central’s new EVP Marketing & Creative. The Viacom-owned cable net said he will oversee all facets of strategic and creative brand development, consumer marketing and cross-business initiatives.

Based in CC’s SoHo offices effective immediately, reporting to new GM Tanya Giles. Line pivots to Comedy Central from Viacom’s corporate team, where he was SVP Marketing Strategy, Trends and Insights.

“If Josh is nearly as smart, strategic and thoughtful as he appears, we are in very good hands,” said Comedy Central President Kent Alterman, who made the announcement.

Said Giles, “Josh’s deep, creative background and substantial experience in strategy development and implementation is a perfect combination as we look to further expand and elevate the Comedy Central brand.”

Line joined Viacom in 2011 as an early member of Scratch, now known as Velocity Culture and Creative Insights, a creative strategy and consulting division that channeled Viacom’s understanding of its audiences and cultural force to build brands. As Viacom’s SVP, Marketing Strategy, Trends and Insights, he directed teams responsible for the company’s marketing, brand strategy and thought leadership. Prior to Viacom, Line held client leadership roles at creative agencies Droga5, Anomaly and TBWA/Chiat/Day

“Comedy Central is a brand that drives the cultural conversation like no other, revealing the funny truths in our shared experiences,” Line said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join this incredibly talented team to take this essential brand to new heights.”