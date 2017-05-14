For a second straight year, CBS medical drama Code Black has scored a last-minute renewal.

The series, a co-production between ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios, has had an internal support at CBS whose executives have liked it creatively, and the show’s Season 3 pitch was well received I hear. CBS had reportedly been seeing a license fee reduction from ABC Studios as a way to bring back the medical drama, which has become usual practice these days.

Created by Michael Seitzman, Code Black drew solid viewership in Season 2, averageing 9.2 million (L+7), between the audiences for renewed Kevin Can Wait and Mom, both given early renewals in March. Its adults 18-49 rating was 1.8.

While the drama did not show year-to-year growth in Season 2 despite the high-profile cast addition of Rob Lowe, it ended its second season on a high note, hitting a season high Live+same day viewership (6.8 million) and tying a season high 18-49 L+SD rating (1.1) with its penultimate episode.