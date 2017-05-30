EXCLUSIVE: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Clark Gregg is set to appear in the Simon Kaijer-directed thriller Spinning Man, along with Guy Pearce, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and Odeya Rush. The pic is based on George Harrar’s novel, which Matthew Aldrich adapted.

The film centers on Evan (Pearce), a philosophy professor and family man whose past reveals a number of illicit relations with his students. When a young woman is found murdered, he becomes the prime suspect. Gregg will play Paul, a lawyer who helps Evan sort out the legality of his relationship with his students.

Ellen S. Wander and Keith Arnold are producers on the film with Film Bridge International is handling worldwide sales.

Gregg most recently wrapped a fourth season as Agent Phil Coulson in the ABC/marvel series, which is set to return for a fifth. He’s repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.