Amazon/IFC Films have released new footage to the upcoming war documentary City Of Ghosts, which centers on a group of heroic citizen journalists who “work in secret and under constant threat, reporting on the depredations of ISIS in their home cities.” Produced and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land), the pic will bow in theaters July 7.

Here is the synopsis: “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” — a handful of anonymous activists who banded together after their homeland was taken over by ISIS in 2014. With astonishing, deeply personal access, this is the story of a brave group of citizen journalists as they face the realities of life undercover, on the run, and in exile, risking their lives to stand up against one of the greatest evils in the world today.

Check out the trailer above.