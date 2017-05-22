EXCLUSIVE: Jim Pesoli, Karine Martin, David Lipman and Jeff Stentz have launched Cirrina Studios, a new entertainment finance, development and production outfit based in Santa Monica. The new studio will focus on creating commercially viable film and TV projects, as well as other media.

The banner, inspired by the octopus after which it is named, will be a collection of companies with numerous business arms that will emanate from a common center.

Said veteran entertainment attorney and producer Pesoli, co-founder and co-managing partner of Cirrina Studios: “We’ve assembled an experienced team of industry professionals who share the vision of building an entertainment company that promotes transparency to investors, providers creative freedom to producer, is fiscally savvy and above all creates meaningful enjoyable content.”

Lipman, co-founder, co-managing partner and president of production, added: “We’re developing an incredible slate of high-quality, character-driven, universal stories for both film and television. I’m excited about the creative opportunities ahead and to partner with such dedicated industry professionals.”

Cirrina Studios also has established Cirrina Capital, an equity fund that will invest in a portfolio of projects over a multiyear term, generating enduring value through a diverse catalog of entertainment ventures. Diane Hendricks and Montreal-based Mediabiz are the primary investors.

“It has always been my ambition to support creative projects from inception to completion, projects that could entertain viewers all over the world,” said Martin, co-founder and co-managing partner. “I now find myself partnered with a team that has the talent and financial means to support this same vision: we are eager to nurture high quality content that has mass appeal.”