EXCLUSIVE: Guy Laliberté and Alexandre Amancio have launched Reflector Entertainment, a Lune Rouge company. Cirque du Soleil creator Laliberté and video game developer, producer, writer and director Amancio, are co-founders for Reflector, a multiplatform business that will develop intellectual property with a view to distributing next-generation content internationally.

Reflector’s unique library of content will include films, television series, video games, novels and comic strips. The new banner will be a division of Lune Rouge, a holiding and investment company also founded by Laliberté that rallies skilled entrepreneurs to capitalize on unique creative talents and stimulate entrepreneurial innovation.

The duo is working on a number of multiplatform ideas and concepts, which are expected to be announced shortly.

“What makes Reflector unique is our creation of original content across a wealth of tandem and complimentary platforms, under the guidance of a creative brain trust,” said Amancio. “Several agreements have already been signed with major industry players and we will be unveiling a number of new story worlds in the near future.

Laliberté added: “Reflector Entertainment is the embodiment of creativity. Our partnership aligns with the mission of Lune Rouge, which aims to support the next generation of entrepreneurs. We have unique resources and are developing worlds intended for an international market.”

Reflector has also entered into a partnership with Unity Technologies, developers of the high-performance game engine, and is currently developing a project with Entertainment One.

Creative entrepreneur and philanthropist Laliberté spearheaded Cirque du Soleil to become one of the most recognized entertainment brands in the world. Amancio is one of the creatives behind gaming franchises Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry 2.