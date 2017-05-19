Chuck Rose, creator of the Crackle original series The Art of More, has signed an exclusive two-year overall deal with Universal Television. Under the pact, he will develop new series projects for the studio.

Rose’s The Art of More, starring Dennis Quaid, Kate Bosworth and Cary Elwes, has aired two seasons on Sony’s Crackle. The digital platform is yet to make an official decision on the series’ future; I hear it is unlikely to continue.

“Chuck is a talented creator who I had the pleasure of developing with at NBC and I could not be happier to bring him into the Universal TV family,” said Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe.

Previously, Rose developed thriller drama Heist for NBC during the 2015-16 season. He began his career as a playwright, penning such plays as Safe and Bedfellows. Rose is repped by APA, attorney Mark Temple, and Management 360.