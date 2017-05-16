EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning actor Christopher Lloyd been tapped to star in ReRun, an indie pic described as a modern spin on Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life. From director/writer team Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett, the film, set in the future, follows the story of George (Lloyd) who, encouraged by his 7 year old grandson, falls through a closet and finds himself in today’s more youthful world. There, he grapples with ageless elements of choice, love, regret, and ultimately coming to terms with the choices he has made.

Teo Rapp-Olsson, Allison Frasca, Amelia Dudley, Andrew Bridges, Caleigh Barker, Sydney Farley, Jennifer Jacobs, Shannon Kronstadt, Tre’von Lyle, Maddox Yu and veteran Brian Delate co-star. The Bennetts are producing via their Stonestreet Studios banner.

Lloyd, best known for the Back To The Future film series, won two Emmys for his performance in the comedy series Taxi, and was last seen in Going In Style with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin. He’s repped by Gersh.