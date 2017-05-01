Christina Aguilera, Theo James, Rashida Jones and Miranda Otto have joined Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux in Drake Doremus’ Zoe, which starts production in Montreal next Monday. The film is being financed by Stuart Ford’s IM Global and is being done with Scott Free’s Michael Pruss producing with Doremus and Robert George. Written by The Beauty Inside’s Rich Greenberg, Zoe follows two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become more profound than they could ever have imagined.

Moon Dogs, the feature film directorial debut Philip John, who was lead director on the supernatural cult show Being Human (for which he has twice been BAFTA nominated for Best Director), just won Best Film at the 18th Newport Beach Film Festival this weekend. Jack Parry-Jones of the same film took the Best Actor award while Olivia Cooke was named best actress for Katie Says Goodbye. The festival screened more than 350 films. Moon Dogs is about two teenage stepbrothers who fall in love with the same girl on a road trip from for the same girl on a chaotic road trip in Scotland.