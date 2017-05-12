Undateable star Chris D’Elia has come aboard the Mitja Okorn-helmed romantic drama Life In A Year, joining topliners Cara Delevingne, Jaden Smith along with Nia Long, and Cuba Gooding Jr. (who replaced Terrence Howard in the film). Written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the pic is currently shooting in Toronto. Overbrook Entertainment and Marc Bienstock are producing the YA pic, which centers around a 17-year-old boy who is determined to give his dying girlfriend their entire life together, in the year she has left. D’Elia has a couple of Netflix projects coming up. He co-stars in the horror comedy Little Evil, with Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly, set for release later this year, and has a comedy special, Man On Fire, which will stream June 27. He’s repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, CAA, and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen.

Rex/Shutterstock

Treat Williams, Henry Thomas, Bruce Davison, James Russo, Brad Leland, Brea Bea and Brian Presley just finished The Great Race, which marks Presley’s feature directorial debut. The film is based on a true story of the teams’ heroic mushers in Alaska in 1925 who run through a blizzard against time to save the snowed-in people of Nome during a diphtheria outbreak. Presley, who was a producer and star of the Kurt Russell and Taraji P. Henson-starring 2011 film Touchback, also scripted the film. He produced it under the banner of his newly formed shingle Rebel Road Entertainment. Mark David and Will Wallace also produced. Also known as The Great Race of Mercy, Nome’s lone physician feared that there was an epidemic when the local children came down with diptheria. Nome’s local hospital was out of the antitoxin and the nearest serum was 700 miles away so 20 mushers led by Leonhard Seppala (Presley) braved the treacherous weather to save the children. The famous dog Balto (and his musher Gunnar Kaasen) were part of that mission. Presley is repped by Jay Cohen.