Grammy winner Chris Cornell, whose band Soundgarden was one of the seminal bands that defined the grunge sound that developed in Seattle in the ’90s, died Wednesday following a concert in Detroit. In a statement to several media outlets, his representative Brian Bumbery confirmed Cornell’s death calling it “sudden and unexpected.” The concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre was part of the band’s current U.S. tour.

Soundgarden signed with A&M Records in 1988, the first grunge band to sign with a major label, though the band did not achieve commercial success until the early 1990s with Seattle contemporaries Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and Alice in Chains. The band’s breakout success came with the 1994 album Superunknown, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart and earned Grammys for singles “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman”. Soundgarden disbanded In 1997 over creative differences, but then reunited in 2010. Their sixth studio album, King Animal, was released two years later.

In 2001, Cornell joined with three former members of Rage Against the Machine to form Audioslave. Their most successful single, “Like a Stone” released in 2003. The group performed in Cuba in 2005, billed at the time as the country’s first outdoor rock concert by an American band. Cornell officially announced his departure from Audioslave in February 2007, but the band announced this past January that it would reunite for their first show in 12 years at Prophets of Rage’s Anti-Inaugural Ball, protesting President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The event took place on January 20, 2017.

Cornell also sang the theme song to James Bond pic Casino Royale and released five solo albums.