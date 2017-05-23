I hear NBC has made its decision on the remaining Chicago drama, opting not to renew freshman Chicago Justice for a second season.

Flagship Chicago Fire as well as Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med were renewed earlier this month, while the decision on the newest and lowest-rated entry in the franchise, Chicago Justice, was tabled until after the upfronts.

Over the past month of so, there had been some chatter that one of the newer Chicago-set shows, likely Chicago Justice, might not continue. As can be expected after 30 years in business, the financial relationship between Wolf and NBC is complex, and, with few exceptions, network drama series are not as lucrative as they used to be, with limited opportunities in the SVOD and cable off-network space. There have been no syndication sales yet for Chicago Fire, finishing Season 5, or Chicago P.D, wrapping Season 4.

That said, the mothership Chicago Fire is NBC’s second-highest-rated and most watched drama series behind breakout This Is Us. All Chicago shows have performed respectably and are efficiently produced. For its freshman season, Chicago Justice averaged a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7) vs. 1.9 for Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med and 2.3 or Chicago Fire.

Chicago Justice was higher rated than two other drama series renewed by NBC, Taken, which pulled in a 1.4, and Shades of Blue (1.3). The legal drama, which originated as a planted spinoff of Chicago P.D., starred Philip Winchester.