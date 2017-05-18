Reza Tabrizi is succeeding his mentor Joe Chappelle as executive producer/director on Chicago Fire. As I previously reported, Tabrizi had been in talks for the job, and his deal has now closed. Meanwhile, actor-turned-director Eriq La Salle, who has been directing episodes of both Fire and Chicago P.D. is set as executive producer/director on P.D., replacing departing Mark Tinker.

Chappelle, who had served as executive producer and director on the mothership series since its launch, is amicably leaving the franchise to direct a feature film The Pages, which he also wrote. He begins shooting in his hometown of Chicago this summer.

Tabrizi has risen quickly through the ranks on Fire, where he began as camera operator on the pilot. Under the tutelage of Chappelle, Tabrizi directed an increasing number of Fire episodes each season. He also has directed episodes of P.D., as well as Quantico and The Last Ship.

Former ER star La Salle has directed episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Justice and P.D. along with APB, Angie Tribeca, Murder in the First and Once Upon A Time, among others.

Tabrizi’s deal was negotiated by Paul Alan Smith at ESA, who also reps Chappelle.