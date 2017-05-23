Sony has slotted in TriStar Pictures’ The Nightingale, Columbia Pictures’ Charlie Angels and an untitled animated franchise pic to its release schedule. First up is The Nightingale based on the bestselling book by Kristin Hannah about two sisters living in France at the beginning of World War II. The picture, directed by Michelle MacLaren, will be released August 10th of next year. Counter-programming as it’s currently up against Universal’s Scarface, Warner Bros.’ Meg and Paramount’s animated hopeful Amusement Park.

Columbia Pictures’ Charlie’s Angels, which is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, will open June 7, 2019 – two weeks out from the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode IX (5/24).

Also, Sony will release an untitled animated franchise flick from its own animation group on July 24, 2020 … hmmm … another ani Spider-Man, perhaps?