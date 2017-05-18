EXCLUSIVE: Charles Dance, notably known for his role as Tywin Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has closed the deal to join Legendary/ Warner Bros’ Michael Dougherty-helmed sequel Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. Sally Hawkins has also signed on to reprise her role of Dr Vivienne Graham from the 2014’s Godzilla, which was directed by Gareth Edwards.

The latest cast members join Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the pic, which will be out May 22, 2019. Not much is known about the film’s plot, which was co-written by Dougherty and Zach Shields. It’s part Legendary/WB cinematic universe, which just released Kong: Skull Island this year, with the ultimate monster showdown Godzilla vs Kong slated to hit theaters May 22, 2020.

Dance, repped by Tavistock Wood Management, will next been seen in Lisa Langseth’s directorial debut drama Euphoria starring Alicia Vikander, Eva Green and Charlotte Rampling. His other film credits include Me Before You, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and Underworld: Blood Wars.