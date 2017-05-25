Brandon Scott (Guerrilla) and Teen Wolf‘s Holland Roden are set as series leads for the third installment of Syfy anthology series Channel Zero. There’s no official title or logline yet for the third season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2018.

Each installment of the Channel Zero anthology is based on a “creepypasta” (user-generated horror stories published online). The first installment, the six-part Candle Cove, centered on Kris Straub’s unnerving story of one man’s obsessive recollection of a mysterious children’s television program from the 1980s. No-End House, the second six-hour installment, is set to premiere on Syfy in October. It follows Brian Russell’s story of Margot (Amy Forsyth), a young woman who, along with her friends, visits the No-End House – a bizarre house of horrors consisting of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms.

In the third installment, Scott will play Officer Luke Vanczyk, a young but already jaded cop, living in the shadow of his father, the Chief of Police. Luke’s world-weary exterior hides a fierce commitment to justice, and a deep love for his troubled community.

Roden will play Zoe Woods, Alice’s older sister, a sharp, tough young woman whose struggles with mental illness have worn her down over the years. She hates that her younger sister has to take care of her and she’d give anything to go back to the way things used to be.

Scott most recently was seen in Showtime-Sky miniseries Guerrilla and has recurred in Loosely Exactly Nicole and Grey’s Anatomy, among others. He’s repped by Sweeney Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Holland is known for her role as Lydia Martin on MTV’s Teen Wolf, and she previously guest-starred on series including Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds and Community. She’s repped by Management 360, Paradigm and Ziffren Brittenham.