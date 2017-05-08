Chandler Massey, whose role as Will Horton on Days of Our Lives marked a first for a gay character on daytime, is returning to Salem to reprise his role on the hit NBC soap , Deadline has confirmed.

Massey, who appeared on Days from 2000-2014, set a major milestone for the show when his character Will Horton kissed another man on an episode in 2012. He exited the show after the Jan. 2, 2014 episode. The character, who was played by multiple actors from childhood through adulthood, was killed off in 2015, sparking a strong fan backlash and accusations that the show was pandering to anti-gay sentiment in its audience base.

Massey’s performance and the coming out storyline earned Massey high praise along with three Daytime Emmys for the role. There’s no word on how the character will re-emerge. Massey’s first episode is slated to air in September, according to EW, which first reported Massey’s return.

Massey’s most recent TV credits include guest roles on Bad Judge and Bunk’d.