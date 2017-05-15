Parks and Recreation alum Paul Schneider has signed on as a series regular opposite Hugh Laurie in the second season of Hulu’s drama series Chance.

The psychological thriller based on Kem Nunn’s novel focuses on Dr. Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. Schneider will play Ryan Winter, a tech multimillionaire who Detective Hynes (Brian Goodman) believes to be a serial killer. Chance (Laurie) will lure Winter into his orbit, and in analyzing him, will begin to worry that they are not so different.

Schneider played Pawnee city planner Mark Brendanawicz on the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation. His other TV credits include The Newsroom, and most recently Channel Zero and British crime drama series The Tunnel. On the film side he was most recently seen in Rules Don’t Apply and Café Society.