Monday night saw finales for Scorpion (1.2/5), the just renewed Quantico (0.6/2) and Man With A Plan (1.0/4) and the end of the Washington Wizards’ 2017 NBA Playoff dreams.

After a stunning last seconds comeback against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on May 12, the D.C. team went down 115-105 to the Beantown boys in their hometown in Game 7 of their semifinals series. Setting up the Celtics taking on current champs the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, last night’s 8 PM ET starting game was a strong win for TNT.

With a 5.4 rating in metered market results, the Celtics vs. Wizards series-clincher scored a five-year high for TNT in the metric. Monday night’s match-up was the best NBA non-Conference Finals results ratings that TNT has had since March 21, 2012 when the LA Lakers played the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last night’s game swept all of cable and may prove a contender to broadcast as well. Compared to the May 12 Game 6 of the Celtics vs. Wizards series, last night’s TNT airing was up 59% in MM results from the ESPN airing on Friday night.

As the broadcasters dive deeper into Upfronts presentations in NYC this week, NBC was the winner last night in the key demo for the sixth time in a row with a 1.5/6. Second among adults 18-49 with a 1.2/5, ABC inched ahead of the Comcast-owned net to pull off a viewership victory as 7.64 million tuned in to NBC’s 7.62 million.

As is common, The Voice (1.8/7) was the top rated show of the night and reality rival Dancing With The Stars (1.4/5) was the most watched with an audience of 9.96 to the NBC show’s 8.95 million. With that both unscripted heavyweights were down a tenth from last week. In fact, Voice-lead out The Wall (1.0/4), which is EP’d by Cavs mainman LeBron James, was down a tenth too, as was Supergirl (0.5/2), FOX’s Lucifer (0.8/3) and Jane The Virgin (0.2/1). The latter CW series had adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers for its May 8 show as did FOX’s Gotham (0.9/3) and CBS’ Man With A Plan (1.0/4), which is currently even with its final numbers of last week in its Season 1 finale.

Speaking of those other finales, CBS’ Scorpion and ABC’s Quantico were up 9% and 20% respectively from their May 8 final numbers. However for the unsteady though returning Priyanka Chopra starrer, which adjusted down a tenth last week from its fast affiliate, last night’s Season 2 finale fell a hard 40% from the Season 1 ender of May 15, 2016, a Sunday.

As for Scorpion’s Season 3 ender, the thriller took a 25% haircut from its Season 2 finale of April 25 last year. On an encore filled night on the House of Moonves on Monday and facing that big NBA game, last night’s Scorpion finale is the lowest any season ender for the renewed series last ever done among adults 18-49.

Blame Boston? Well, the 18.1 household rating that last night’s game got in the winning team’s market and the 10.9 HH result that that it received in D.C. are the best either team has done in their own backyard in any NBA on TNT airing ever.