CBS’s Upfront presentation is underway at Carnegie Hall. Network has unveiled a new schedule with no major changes and Young Sheldon joining The Big Bang Theory and S.W.A.T. on Thursdays.

In what is always the most candid pre-presentation chats with press, we’ve already heard execs explain “it was time” for the 2 Broke Girls cancellation, the American Idol reboot made absolutely no sense for CBS, Les Moonves hopes The Big Bang Theory will run for more than its current 12th season order, he has Everybody Loves Raymond regrets and that, so far as Les is concerned, CBS, not NBC, is Must See TV.

