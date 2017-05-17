CBS has dropped the official trailer for its anticipated Star Trek: Discovery reboot. It was unveiled during the network’s upfront presentation, where it was announced that the order for the CBS All Access series was being increased to 15 episodes up from the original 13, and the series will be getting a companion show Talking Trek.

The trailer sets the table for what is a prequel to the voyages of the USS Enterprise, when Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) gets her own command of the Discovery. Some Vulcans, Klingons, and whatever Doug Jones is, get in their time, as does Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Georgiou as Burnham’s mentor.

The series will premiere on the CBS network, with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access.

It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. EPs are Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.