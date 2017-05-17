If ain’t broke… CBS’ scheduling team did very little work in the past few weeks, keeping the last season’s lineup largely intact.

CBS is introducing three comedies, Young Sheldon; 9JKL; and Me, Myself & I; and dramas S.W.A.T., SEAL Team and Wisdom of the Crowd.

As expected, Big Bang spinoff Young Sheldon will be paired with the mothership series on Thursday with a special premiere behind the season opener of Big Bang on Monday.

Left on the bench for midseason with 13-episode orders were last-minute renewals Code Black and Elementary.

Here is CBS’ fall schedule with and post Thursday Night Football, followed by descriptions of the network’s new series:

CBS FALL 2017-18 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE)

MONDAY

8-8:30 PM — The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (N) (Special One Time Preview Sept. 25)

8:30-9 PM — 9JKL (Premieres Oct. 2)

9-9:30 PM — Kevin Can Wait

9:30-10 PM — ME, MYSELF & I

10-11 PM — Scorpion

8-8:30 PM — Kevin Can Wait (Starting Oct. 30)

8:30-9 PM — 9JKL

9-9:30 PM — ME, MYSELF & I (Starting Oct. 30)

9:30-10 PM — Superior Donuts (Starting Oct. 30)

10 -11 PM — Scorpion

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — NCIS

9 -10 PM — Bull

10 -11:00 PM — NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — Survivor

9-10 PM — SEAL TEAM

10-11 PM — Criminal Minds

THURSDAY

8-11 PM, ET/ 5:00-8:00 PM, PT — NFL Thursday Night Football (Premieres Sept. 28)

8-8:30 PM — The Big Bang Theory (Starting Nov. 2)

8:30-9 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (Starting Nov. 2)

9-9:30 PM — Mom (Starting Nov. 2)

9:30-10 PM — Life I (Starting Nov. 2)

10-11 PM — S.W.A.T. (Starting Nov. 2)

FRIDAY

8-9 PM — MacGyver

9-10 PM — Hawaii Five-0

10-11 PM –Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 PM — Crimetime Saturday

9-10 PM — Crimetime Saturday

10-11 PM — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 PM — 60 Minutes

8-9 PM — WISDOM OF THE CROWD

9-10 PM — NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 PM — Madam Secretary

2017-18 SERIES DESCRIPTIONS

NEW COMEDIES

9JKL — stars Mark Feuerstein in a family comedy inspired by his real life. Josh Roberts (Feuerstein) is a new divorcé and actor between projects who moves home to New York to regroup, living in an apartment sandwiched between his doting, meddlesome parents on one side and his competitive brother, sister-in-law and their new baby on the other. As Josh’s family literally comes at him from both sides, he realizes he desperately needs to establish some personal boundaries, because his loving family is always going to be right there for him. Always. Dana Klein, Mark Feuerstein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Pam Fryman are executive producers for Kapital Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios. Fryman directed the pilot. 9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein as Josh Roberts, Linda Lavin as Judy, Elliott Gould as Harry, David Walton as Andrew, Liza Lapira as Eve and Matt Murray as Nick.

ME, MYSELF & I — stars Bobby Moynihan in a comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods – as a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in present day and at age 65 in 2042. During these pivotal periods of yesterday, today and tomorrow, Alex always finds a way to move forward with determination and humor, knowing his life story isn’t defined by the bad things that happen to him, but instead by how he chooses to deal with them. Dan Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Randall Einhorn (pilot only) are executive producers for Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Einhorn directed the pilot. ME, MYSELF & I stars Bobby Moynihan (Alex, present day), Jack Dylan Grazer (Alex, 1991), Brian Unger (Ron, 1991, present day), Jaleel White (Darryl, present day), Kelen Coleman (Abby, 2042), Skylar Gray (Abby, present day), Christopher Paul Richards (Justin, 1991), Mandell Maughan (Maggie, 1991), Reylynn Caster (Nori, 1991), with Sharon Lawrence (Eleanor, 2042) and John Larroquette (Alex, 2042).

YOUNG SHELDON – For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. THE BIG BANG THEORY’s multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates as Adult Sheldon. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet Sheldon in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro created the series and executive produce along with Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak for Warner Bros. Television. Jon Favreau directed the pilot. YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Raegan Revord as Missy and Montana Jordan as Georgie Jr. THE BIG BANG THEORY’s multiple Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

NEW DRAMAS

SEAL TEAM — stars David Boreanaz in a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication, even in the face of overwhelming odds. Ben Cavell, Ed Redlich, Chris Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers for CBS Television Studios. Emmy Award winner Chulack directed the pilot. SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray, A.J. Buckley as Sonny, Toni Trucks as Diaz and Jessica Paré as Mandy Ellis.

S.W.A.T. — Inspired by the television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to the streets where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) has everything it takes to successfully bridge the divide between his two worlds and excel at leading his dedicated team of brave men and women as they risk their lives to protect the community. Aaron Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty are executive producers for Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Lin directed the pilot. S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Lina Esco as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca and Peter Onorati as Mumford.

WISDOM OF THE CROWD — stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jeremy Piven as a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionizes crime solving in the process. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jeffrey Tanner (Piven) develops “Sophe,” an online platform for publicly shared information, and recruits the original cop who searched for his daughter’s killer, Det. Tommy Cavanaugh (Richard T. Jones), to work with him. As Tanner taps into the “wisdom of the crowd,” his unexpected success fuels his determination to solve even more cases than just the one that’s personal to him. Ted Humphrey; Adam Davidson (pilot); Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan (Keshet Media Group); and Dror Mishani and Shira Hadad are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Universal Television. Davidson directed the pilot. Based on the Israeli format of the same name. WISDOM OF THE CROWD stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jeremy Piven as Jeffrey Tanner, Richard T. Jones as Det. Tommy Cavanaugh, Natalia Tena as Sara Morton, Blake Lee as Josh Novak, Jake Matthews as Tariq Bakari and Monica Potter as Alex Hale.

NEW SERIES FOR LATER THIS SEASON

INSTINCT — stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Cumming) is a gifted author and university professor living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behavior to packed classes of adoring students. But when top NYPD detective Lizzie Needham appeals to him to help her catch a serial murderer who is using Dylan’s first book as a tutorial, Dylan is compelled by the case, comes out of retirement and taps into his old skill set. Though Dylan and Lizzie initially clash, when it comes to catching killers, they realize they will make an ideal team if they both trust their instincts. Based on the soon to be published James Patterson book. Michael Rauch, Marc Webb, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Alan Cumming are executive producers for CBS Television Studios. Webb directed the pilot. INSTINCT stars Alan Cumming as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, Bojana Novakovic as Lizzie Needham, Daniel Ings as Andy, Naveen Andrews as Julian Cousins and Khandi Alexander as Lt. Monica Ford.

BY THE BOOK — is a comedy about a modern day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. Chip Curry (Jay R. Ferguson) is the film critic for a New York newspaper and a soon-to-be father who wants to be a better man following the loss of his best friend. As he begins his sincere spiritual journey toward a more moral life with the help of his wife and friends, he wonders if he’ll be able to take a page – or every page – out of the Good Book, and if the effect will be of Biblical proportions. Based on The New York Times bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically by A.J. Jacobs. Patrick Walsh, Johnny Galecki, Andrew Haas, Spencer Medof and multiple Emmy Award winner Andy Ackerman (pilot) are executive producers for Alcide Bava Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Ackerman directed the pilot. BY THE BOOK stars Jay R. Ferguson as Chip, Lindsey Kraft as Leslie, Ian Gomez as Father Gene, David Krumholtz as Rabbi Ableman, Tony Rock as Vince and Camryn Manheim as Ms. Meadows.