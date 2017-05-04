CBS shares are up more than 1% in post market trading after it reported better than expected Q1 numbers, complicated by a mix of one time tax benefits and writedowns.

The network owner reported a net loss of $252 million, down from a $473 million profit in the period last year, on revenues of $3.34 billion, down 6.8%. That’s ahead of the $3.27 billion that Wall Street anticipated. Last year included the Super Bowl and an additional NFL playoff game.

After adjusting for one-time benefits and costs, earnings came in at $1.04 a share. Analysts were looking for 96 cents.

“Our first-quarter results once again demonstrate the strength of our strategy, which is to diversify our revenue mix as we achieve our long-term financial goals,” CEO Les Moonves says. . “Retransmission consent and reverse compensation led the way in Q1, growing 28%. This contributed to a 17% increase in our Company’s affiliate and subscription fee revenue, which also benefited from our over-the-top subscription services, CBS All Access and Showtime OTT.”

He adds that he looks forward to the upfront market “where we’re confident advertisers will once again place great value on

the No. 1 television network in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.”