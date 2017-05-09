CBS affiliates have agreed to let the network negotiate digital distribution deals on their behalf, enabling them to juggle their involvement with CBS All Access and other streaming services such as Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV.

The arrangement follows similar ones Disney reached with ABC affiliates and NBCUniversal made with NBC outlets, though CBS negotiated deals for affiliated local stations to work with Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

The collaborations make it easier for new services to offer network programming nationwide without having to make dozens of separate agreements with owners of the local stations that have the right to offer CBS in their markets.

The company did not disclose financial terms.

“Expanding distribution on these new platforms together with our affiliates has been a part of CBS’ long-term digital strategy, and I am very proud we have reached this agreement with our affiliate board,” CBS Television Networks Distribution president Ray Hopkins said.

CBS Affiliates Board Chairman Chris Cornelius added that the arrangement gives his group’s members “the opportunity to provide viewers with more accessibility to their favorite local programs as well as must-see, hit CBS programming.”