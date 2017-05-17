After a sophomore season marked by a death and a move-out, the wacky little family of Hulu’s Casual is back and trying to adjust to a new normal. Here’s a trailer for Season 3 of the comedy series starring Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey and Tara Lynne Barr.

The trio is ready to rebel — exploring different jobs, partners and unfulfilled passions. But can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency? Nyasha Hatendi and Julie Berman also stars, and Season 3 guests include Judy Greer, Katie Aselton, Chace Crawford, Jamie Chung, Eliza Coupe, Kyle Bornheimer and Zak Orth.

Produced by Lionsgate and Right of Way, the Golden Globe-nominated Casual is created by Zander Lehmann and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook and showrunner Liz Tigelaar.

Here’s the newly released key art for Season 3 of Casual, which premieres May 23 on the streaming service: