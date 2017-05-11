Moonlight’s André Holland has been cast as the lead in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas, and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Holland will play Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in Castle Rock, Maine.

Holland played Kevin in Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight. On the TV side, he is known for his roles as Dr. Algernon Edwards on Cinemax drama series The Knick, and as Matt Miller on FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed Castle Rock for television, based on characters and situations created by King, and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Castle Rock, which hails from Warner Bros. Television.and Abrams’ studio-based Bad Robot Productions, is set to go into production this year.